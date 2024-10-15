Return of the clowns

The stage for the unofficial campaign period for the 9 May 2025 mid-term national and local elections has been set. This period follows the filing of the Certificates of Candidacy (CoC) for local and national political posts, which ended on 8 October, until the official start of the campaign period next year.

Much like the sudden reappearance of jesters in a circus, the filing of CoCs has paved the way for the return of familiar political figures and the emergence of new ones.

Embracing political returnees is not bad, as they bring a mix of experience and fresh perspectives. They may have valuable insights and lessons learned from their previous tenures. However, we need to separate the grain from the chaff. We should know their true intentions and track records to ensure that their return is in the majority’s best interest.

Expect a surge in political activities and events following the observance of All Saints’ Day on 1 November. This is when most candidates, recognizing the importance of the public, visit their hometowns to pay respects to the deceased and connect with voters.

Philippine politics is a unique blend of electrifying energy and tumultuous dynamics. In layman’s terms, it simply means dirty. It is a stage where power dynamics, strategic calculations, and public theatrics intertwine to create a captivating political truth, depending on whose truth you tend to believe.

The pre-election period is where intricate alliances are forged through clandestine negotiations, maneuverings, and behind-the-scenes machinations. The grandeur of massive rallies, endless press conferences with free snacks, and the relentless flurry of proclamations here, there, and everywhere complement the charade.

As the festive Christmas season approaches, the political atmosphere is further enlivened by candidates’ spirited engagement in raffle draws, which add cash and a touch of merriment to the already vibrant milieu.

Such maneuverings occur before the election period begins on 12 January and ends on 11 June 2025. The 90-day campaign period for senators and party-list representatives will run from 11 February to 10 May next year. Local candidates are given 45 days to campaign from 28 March to 10 May.

As the country prepares for the upcoming election, there is noticeable excitement and speculation. The political arena is filled with players — heroes, actors and villains.

We witness newcomers and long-time aspirants suddenly becoming kind and some friendly individuals taking a turn for the worst. Take the case of actor Philip “Ipe” Salvador’s unfiltered state-ment: “Sa inyong lahat na bumabatikos, mamatay kayong lahat! (To all of you who criticize, may you all die!). I do not want a candidate who wants my vote wishing me dead. So it’s a no for me. Having Ipe in the senatorial lineup would be in true Marshall McLuhan fashion, with the medium being the message.

Some people still plan to vote for the incumbent even if they do not perform well. Some are slow learners, and others prefer cash and “kindness.”

This is where traditional and new media play critical roles in safeguarding the country’s interests. We must educate the electorate by fact-checking candidates’ statements and filtering overhyped narratives.

The media should background check candidates so voters could examine more closely individuals vying for political positions. A thorough check can reveal crucial information about track records, past decisions, and potential conflicts of interest, enabling voters to make informed decisions and ensuring transparency in the electoral process.

Fact-checking candidates’ statements holds them accountable for everything they say publicly, preventing the spread of misinformation and false promises.

The media should contribute to scrutinizing candidates’ qualifications and suitability for the positions they seek, uncovering discrepancies or controversies in their background through investigative reporting. This way, voters can assess their credibility and integrity.

“We have a responsibility to our children and future generations to prevent incompetent political clowns from gaining power and making a mockery of our society. We can only hope that there will be no acts of violence when making a statement.

For feedback, text to 09451450681 or email at cynchdb@gmail.com.