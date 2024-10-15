Remulla: No special treatment for EJK-linked cops

There will be no sacred cows nor special treatment for police officials who will be implicated in the alleged extra judicial killings (EJK) due to illegal drugs.

This was the stern message of Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor ‘Jonvic’ C. Remulla when he met the entire Philippine National Police (PNP) hierarchy in a command conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

“There are no sacred cows in this institution and in this investigation. Anyone who is found guilty will be treated like any other and treated as such," Remulla said.

"There will be no special treatment. They will not be accorded special privileges,” he added during a press briefing that followed after.

Remulla made the remarks after retired police colonel Royina Garma implicated police officers in the infamous EJKs during the time of former President Rodrigo Duterte at the House Quad Comm hearing last 11 October, 2024.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, a total of 6,252 persons died in anti-illegal drugs operations from 1 July, 2016 to 31 May, 2022 as part of the war on drugs of the previous administration.