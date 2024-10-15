Ratliffe beefs up Magnolia

Former Magnolia import Ricardo Ratliffe has been tapped by the Hotshots for the upcoming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner's Cup.

Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero confirmed the development during the match between Mapua University and Emilio Aguinaldo College in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men's basketball tournament on Tuesday.

Ratliffe, known as Ra Gun-ah in South Korea, played for Magnolia in the 2016 and 2017 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The 35-year-old big man is also a four-time Korean Basketball League (KBL) champion and a three-time KBL Player of the Year.

Magnolia ended its PBA Governors' Cup campaign in the quarterfinals with a 2-3 loss to Rain or Shine.