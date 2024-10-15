Randy Santiago live at Winford Resort Manila for one night only

Iconic Filipino singer, songwriter and entertainment legend Randy Santiago is all set to light up the stage at Winford Resort and Casino Manila on 19 October.

Known for chart-topping hits like “Hindi Magbabago” and “Babaero,” Santiago will bring his signature energy and charm to the Hippodrome Bar & Lounge for a one-night-only show.

VIP seating is available for P1,250, inclusive of food and drinks, or guests can earn 150 points per week between 7 and 19 October to secure a seat. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

For over three decades, Santiago has redefined the Philippine music and entertainment landscape. His career, spanning recording, television, film and live concerts, has solidified his reputation as a trailblazer and trendsetter. From his signature dark glasses to his iconic hits, Santiago remains an enduring figure in the industry.

Watch Mr. Private Eyes live at Winford Resort and Casino Manila. For reservations, call 0917-7066306.