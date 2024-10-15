Randy Santiago live at Winford Manila this October

Filipino music legend Randy Santiago is set to perform live at Winford Resort and Casino Manila’s Hippodrome Bar & Lounge on 19 October 2024.

Best known for chart-topping hits like “Hindi Magbabago” and “Babaero,” Santiago will bring his signature style and energy to the stage. VIP seats are available for P1,250 nett, including food and drinks, or guests can earn 150 points per week from 7 to 19 October. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for a one-night only show.

For over three decades, Randy Santiago has redefined the Philippine music and entertainment landscape. His career spans across recording, television, film, and live concerts. From his signature dark glasses to his iconic hits, he remains an enduring figure in the industry.

Don’t miss this special chance to watch Mr. Private Eyes live at Winford Resort and Casino Manila. For reservations, contact 0917-706-6306.