LOOK: Piston members, operators, and drivers protested at a gasoline station in Quezon City on 15 October 2024, against the latest round of oil price increases imposed by oil companies. The price increases are P2.65 per liter for gasoline, P2.60 for kerosene, and P2.70 for diesel. The protest aims to highlight the growing burden of fuel costs on public transportation workers, calling for government intervention and stricter regulations on oil price changes. |Photo by Analy Labor











Copied