QC voters now 1.3M —Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said that Quezon City has 1,382,018 registered voters. They noted that this tally may increase as additional registrants from September this year had not yet been counted.

Speaking at a forum, Atty. Zennia Ledesma Magno that said because of the expected increase in voters, they have added three more voting centers to the 169 already in place.

"We have to decongest some polling centers like in District 2 (Fairview). Fortunate are those districts who would have some malls as their polling place," Magno said, noting that malls like Robinson Magnolia will provide a space as polling place for some voters of District 4.

Magno added that the gun ban for the 12 May 2025 midterm elections will start on 12 January and end on 11 June 2025.

P/Capt. Febie Madrid, Quezon City Police District spokesperson, on the other hand, said the command will use its over 4,000 personnel to implement election law as mandated.

"Historically, the city has no areas of concern, as it always gets a green category (in terms of peace and order, situation is concern), as it always turns out to be peaceful and orderly," Madrid said.

She added that they will enhance the police visibility and put up strategic checkpoints to prevent election-related incidents.

Voter registration ended last 30 September.