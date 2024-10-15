PSC eyes 100 more 7-Eleven branches in 2024

Philippine Seven Corporation (PSC), the exclusive licensee of 7-Eleven in the Philippines, is targeting to open 100 more branches in various locations in the country to reach more customers, even in the remotest areas of Visayas and Mindanao.

In an interview on Tuesday, Philippine Seven Corporation Finance and Accounting Services Division Head and Investor Relations Officer Lawrence De Leon said that by the end of 2024, they are eyeing to open 4,100 branches.

“Right now, we already have 4,022 branches in the Philippines as of October. For next year, we are aiming to open another 500 branches, a combination of franchise and corporate-owned branches, with a capital expenditure of P5 billion to P6 billion. It takes P6 million to P7 million to put up a store,” he said.

Franchisees usually pay for the building cost, which is half of the P6 billion to P7 billion, he said.

In terms of areas, the future 500 stores to be opened next year are 40 percent in the Visayas and Mindanao area, while 30 percent are in Metro Manila, and the remaining are in Luzon.

“Hopefully, we can add another 500 in 2026; that’s more than 5,000 stores until 2026. Business has been good, and there’s a lot of demand for convenience and innovation not only in Metro Manila but also in the provincial locations, especially in the residential clusters,” he said.

De Leon disclosed that, to date, Japan still holds the country with the greatest number of 7-Eleven licensed stores with 25,000 stores, followed by Thailand with 15,000.

Just recently, Philippine Seven Corporation marked an extraordinary milestone with the grand opening of its 4000th store in Newport District, Pasay City, celebrating four decades of being a beloved fixture with Filipinos.

The journey began on February 29, 1984, when PSC opened its first 7-Eleven store at the corner of EDSA and Kamias Road in Metro Manila.

Amid the hustle and bustle of the city, the store’s vibrant orange, green, and red facade quickly drew attention. What began as a modest outlet quickly turned into a staple of daily life with the phrase “Tara, 7-Eleven tayo! ” becoming a popular call for a quick stop to grab a snack or drink.

Fast forward to 2024, 40 years later, and PSC has expanded to 4000 stores nationwide, remaining committed to "being the Filipinos' neighbor you can count on," the words of our founder, the late Vicente T. Paterno, still ringing true today, the company disclosed on Thursday.

The legacy of PSC's leadership continues in Jose Victor Paterno, President and CEO, as he continues the work started by his late father.

“Celebrating 40 years in the Philippines and opening our 4000th store is a significant achievement for us. It underscores our commitment to delivering convenience and exceptional service. We’re excited to keep serving our communities and look forward to the future," he says. The family's dedication to the company has played a pivotal role in the brand’s growth and success over the decades,” said Paterno.

Co-founder and now Chairman of the Board, Mr. Jose T. Pardo, praised: “Reaching 4000 stores is an incredible milestone that reflects the trust and loyalty we’ve earned from our customers over the years. It’s also a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are proud to continue being an integral part of Filipino daily life.”

To commemorate this, PSC has launched a year-long campaign, “Forty-gether kasama ang paborito mong kapitbahay,” that highlights the brand’s journey from a single store to a nationwide presence and reinforces its role as a cherished neighborhood companion.

In addition to the 4000th store in Newport, PSC is excited about the opening of another new store in Angeles City, Pampanga, also on 15 October.