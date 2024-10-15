Photos

President Marcos Jr. Leads Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction 2024

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr., along with (first row, L-R): DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, Mongolia’s Deputy Prime Minister Amarbayasgalan Dashzegve, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Kamal Kishore, Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Vice-President of Palau J. Uduch Sengebau, Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, and Chief of the UNDRR Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific Marco Toscano-Rivalta, together with other delegates, attended the opening of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) held at the PICC in Pasay City on October 15, 2024. This event brings together key stakeholders from across the region to discuss and strategize ways to reduce the risk and impact of disasters.