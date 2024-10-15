Phl, U.S. navies hold WPS drills

The naval forces of the Philippines and the United States have conducted a series of advanced sea exercises at the Northern Luzon Command’s joint area of operations in the West Philippine Sea, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Tuesday.

AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the advanced maritime drills between the Philippine Navy and the US Navy were part of the sea phase of this year’s Exercise Samasama.

Trinidad said the participating forces engaged in a Combined Anti-Submarine Exercise (Casex), where both forces conducted Torpedo Exercises using the Expandable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Target (Emattex).

“The exercise provided both navies the opportunity to hone their anti-submarine warfare techniques in a realistic and controlled environment,” Trinidad said.

Both nations also held a joint and combined patrol (night steaming in company) — a simulation of real-world scenarios of patrolling contested waters.

“This drill aimed to enhance coordination between participating units in a nighttime operational setting, improving response capabilities in crises,” Trinidad said.

The Philippines and US naval forces likewise executed search and rescue exercises (Sarex) and Shipboard Casualty Care drills — demonstrating their readiness to respond to both traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges.

“These activities not only focused on combat readiness but also on humanitarian assistance and disaster response, integral aspects of modern naval operations,” Trinidad said.

He said the ongoing sea phase of Samasama 2024 “underscores the shared objective” of both the Philippines and the United States to address maritime security challenges through cooperation and joint operations.