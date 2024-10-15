Phl, US naval forces hold advanced sea drills in WPS

The naval forces of the Philippines and the United States (US) conducted a series of advanced sea exercises at the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom)’s joint area of operations in the West Philippine Sea, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said Tuesday.

AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the advanced maritime drills between the Philippine Navy and the US Navy were part of the sea phase of this year’s Exercise SAMASAMA.

Trinidad said the participating forces were engaged in a Combined Anti-Submarine Exercise (CASEX), where both forces conducted Torpedo Exercises using the Expandable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Target (EMATTEX).

“The exercise provided both navies with the opportunity to hone their anti-submarine warfare techniques in a realistic and controlled environment,” Trinidad said.

Both participating nations also held a Joint and Combined Patrol (Night Steaming in Company)—a simulation of real-world scenarios of patrolling contested waters.

“This drill aimed to enhance coordination between participating units in a nighttime operational setting, improving response capabilities in crisis situations,” Trinidad stressed.

The Philippines and US naval forces likewise executed Search and Rescue Exercises (SAREX) and Shipboard Casualty Care drills—further demonstrating their readiness to respond to both traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges.

“These activities not only focused on combat readiness but also on humanitarian assistance and disaster response, integral aspects of modern naval operations,” Trinidad said.

He added that the ongoing Sea Phase of SAMASAMA 2024 “underscores the shared objective” of both the Philippines and the United States to address maritime security challenges through cooperation and joint operations.

Meanwhile, Trinidad said the participation of the Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and other allied navies in later exercises also “further strengthens this commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”

“SAMASAMA 2024, now in its seventh iteration, represents the continuing evolution of bilateral maritime exercises, fostering stronger relationships among participating forces and enhancing overall regional security capabilities,” he added.