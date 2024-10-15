Phl return to ICC, up to PBBM —DoJ

The Department of Justice (DoJ) said Tuesday that the Philippines rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC) rests with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. following a House inquiry that revealed allegations on former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

This after retired police colonel Royina Garma, during the House Quad Committee hearings, directly implicated Duterte in an alleged cash reward system in the extrajudicial killings (EJKs) of drug suspects, which was denied by his allies.

The government was called by lawyers like former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares to refer the House proceedings to the ICC, which is investigating the drug crackdown.

Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesman Mico Clavano said the Department will fully abide by and adhere to the President's foreign policy direction on the matter, underscoring his role as the chief architect of the country’s foreign policy.

The DoJ acknowledged calls to submit the report of the quadcomm to the ICC.

Clavano said they also acknowledge calls to rejoin the ICC.

Last Monday, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the government would not endorse the quad comm findings to the ICC.

In 2019, Duterte pulled the Philippines out of the ICC, limiting the scope of the tribunal's probe.

However, Marcos has taken no steps to restore Manila's ICC membership, saying Manila has a functioning judicial system.