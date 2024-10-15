Phl, Malaysia forge ties on workforce initiatives

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Rural and Regional Development, Dr. Ahmad Zahid Bin Hamidi, to Malacañang on Monday.

During their meeting, the leaders emphasized the need for a more skilled workforce to adapt to a rapidly changing world and to foster development. They also agreed to strengthen collaboration in education and disaster response management.

The President boasted of a “very good workforce,” describing Filipinos as young, hardworking, and well-trained.

“Filipinos are used to working with foreign entities because of our diaspora. But we have to train them. After Covid, everything is new. The technologies are different,” he said.

Last week, ASEAN leaders at their summit concluded that a well-trained workforce is necessary to have a strong economy.

Overseas, the Philippines is represented by a large labor force. For this, Marcos said, the government adopted a system for skills training, providing knowledge mostly in construction to train plumbers, electricians and carpenters.

For his part, Hamidi said Malaysia wants to learn from the Philippine education system, noting his country’s focus on encouraging students to choose Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

He also mentioned a special Malaysian group called SMART Team, which could be sent to the Philippines to help following calamities.

Marcos welcomed the gesture of the Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister.

“Of course, that is a very generous offer of assistance. Yes, thank you. Actually, we can organize that as soon as everyone is ready for that,” Marcos said.

Last year, Marcos made a state visit to Malaysia in July on the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who paid an official visit to the Philippines earlier in March.

In the same period, Malaysia was the Philippines’ ninth largest trading partner, with total trade amounting to $8.15 billion.