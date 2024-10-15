SUBSCRIBE NOW
Phl, Australian armies begin Exercise Kasangga in CamSur

Philippine Army's 9th Infantry Division Chief of Staff Col. Ivan V. San Jose firmly shakes hands with an Australian Army officer as a gesture of a stronger partnership during the opening ceremony of Exercise Kasangga 2024-2 at Camp Elias Angeles, San Jose, Pili, Camarines Sur on October 14, 2024.⁩ (Photo courtesy of 9ID Public Affairs Office )
The Philippine Army on Tuesday said it commenced a joint military exercise with its Australian counterparts at Camp Elias Angeles, San Jose in Pili, Camarines Sur earlier this week. 

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said a total of 266 Filipino armies and 50 Australian armies are currently participating in the Philippine Army-Australian Army Exercise (PAAAE) "KASANGGA" 2024-2—an inaugural combined training exercise aims to enhance the skills and bolster the interoperability of both armies in various war-fighting functions. 

Dema-ala said the combined exercise, scheduled from 14 October to 8 November, covers critical areas such as urban operations, close combat techniques, combat shooting, and tactical casualty care. 

Soldiers will also undergo training in explosive assault breaching, cybersecurity operations, mortar gunnery with forward observers, and Civil-Military Operations (CMO) exchanges.

The Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Division earlier hosted the first iteration of the combined exercise with Australian ground troops from May to June of the year. 

