Phl, Australian armies begin Exercise Kasangga in CamSur

The Philippine Army on Tuesday said it commenced a joint military exercise with its Australian counterparts at Camp Elias Angeles, San Jose in Pili, Camarines Sur earlier this week.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said a total of 266 Filipino armies and 50 Australian armies are currently participating in the Philippine Army-Australian Army Exercise (PAAAE) "KASANGGA" 2024-2—an inaugural combined training exercise aims to enhance the skills and bolster the interoperability of both armies in various war-fighting functions.

Dema-ala said the combined exercise, scheduled from 14 October to 8 November, covers critical areas such as urban operations, close combat techniques, combat shooting, and tactical casualty care.

Soldiers will also undergo training in explosive assault breaching, cybersecurity operations, mortar gunnery with forward observers, and Civil-Military Operations (CMO) exchanges.

The Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Division earlier hosted the first iteration of the combined exercise with Australian ground troops from May to June of the year.