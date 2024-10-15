PERFECT DECOY: Cunanan, Lyceum stun San Beda

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m. — Saint Benilde vs Arellano

2:30 p.m. — JRU vs San Sebastian

Greg Cunanan knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to lift Lyceum of the Philippines University to a thrilling 64-62 win over reigning champion San Beda University in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The 24-year-old sniper from Malabacat, Pampanga delivered the cold-blooded trey off a broken play for a 61-60 lead with only 29.6 seconds left.

Then, Penny Estacio hit a tough jumper at the other end to give the Red Lions a 62-61 advantage with 21.4 ticks to go.

With the defense focusing on ace gunners John Barba and Renz Villegas, Cunanan stepped up to sink another triple off the defense of San Beda big man Jomel Puno for a 64-62 lead with only 8.6 seconds to go.

The Lions had one more chance to win but Bryan Sajonia fumbled in the dying seconds, leaving the Pirates celebrating after shocking one of the best collegiate basketball programs in the country.

Cunanan said he never doubted his ability to knock down the crucial baskets.

“Even though I was missing my shot and going 0-of-6 from the three-point line, I was open and thankfully it went in,” said Cunanan, whose squad secured their sixth win in 11 games.

“That was a broken play. We had no passing options left since my Barba and Villegas were well-guarded and the shot clock was winding down.”

Pirates head coach Gilbert Malabanan agrees, saying that he has faith that Cunanan, his team captain, will step up when the game is on the line.

In fact, he assigned Cunanan to serve as decoy on defense after the Red Lions held their star player, Barba, to just four points on a nightmarish 0-of-11 from the field.

“I told him (Cunanan) ‘Whenever you’re on the court, you’re the head coach.’ He’s my captain and a veteran so I gave him the role of a leader,” Malabanan said.

“Barba will be the first option but sometimes we make him the decoy because San Beda will double on him whenever he has the ball. This makes the other players open.”

Cunanan finished with 11 points behind Gyle Montaño, who topscored with 12 points, two rebounds and two steals. Returning JM Bravo fired nine points and seven rebounds and a block for Lyceum, which is making a strong push for a spot in the Final Four entering the crucial stretch of the eliminations.

Bismark Lina fired 12 points and eight rebounds for San Beda, which sank to 7-4 win-loss card.

Meanwhile, Marc Cuenco hit a clutch triple to give Mapua University an 82-79 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) in the second game.

Cuenco had 16 points for the Cardinals.

King Gurtiza had a chance send the game into overtime but his three-point attempt with three ticks left bounced off the rim and landed on JC Recto’s hands for the rebound.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis scored 23 points to go with his six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block as Mapua took the second spot with an 8-3 record.

EAC dropped to 5-6.

The scores:

First game

LYCEUM (64) — Montaño 12, Cunanan 11, Bravo 9, Daileg 7, Villegas 6, Aviles 5, Barba 4, Peñafiel 4, Panelo 2, Versoza 2, Gordon 2, Moralejo 0, Pallingayan 0.

SAN BEDA (62) — Lina 12, Andrada 11, Puno 10, Sajonia 8, Estacio 8, Payosing 6, Tagle 5, Songcuya 2, Gonzales 0, Celzo 0, RC Calimag 0, Royo 0.

QUARTERS: 12-20, 31-32, 44-44, 64-62.

Second game

MAPUA (82) — Escamis 23, Cuenco 16, Hubilla 16, Mangubat 10, Recto 7, Concepcion 3, Igliane 3, Ryan 0, Agemenyi 0, Fermin 0, Pantaleon 0, Abdulla 0.

EAC (79) — Pagsanjan 17, Gurtiza 14, Quinal 10, Bagay 8, Jacob 7, Oftana 6, Manacho 5, Lucero 4, Ochavo 2, Bacud 2, Luciano 2, Loristo 2, Postanes 0, Umpad 0, Devara 0.

QUARTERS: 19-21, 46-44, 63-57, 82-79.