PBBM: 143 Pinoys in UAE pardoned

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Tuesday that 143 Filipinos had been pardoned in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Marcos, in a phone call to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, expressed his gratitude for the kindness shown to Filipinos in the Emirates who are excelling and contributing to the country’s progress.

“It is always inspiring to hear how our Filipino workers continue to excel and make a positive contribution to the UAE. I expressed my gratitude for the kindness extended to them, particularly the generous pardon of 143 Filipinos, which has brought relief to many families,” Marcos said.

He also thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the assistance the UAE had given following the calamities that battered the country.

“I extended to him my heartfelt thanks for the UAE’s humanitarian aid in the wake of the recent typhoons and floods that struck the Philippines,” he said.

The Chief Executive noted the Philippines and the UAE share a strong bond deeply rooted in the values and aspirations of each nation’s people. He also looked forward to strengthening the Philippines partnership in the future.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the Philippines was formally informed of the pardons in August.

“On the occasion of this year’s Eid al Adha which was celebrated last June, the UAE government pardoned 143 Filipinos serving time in the UAE,” he said.

“We were formally informed of this by the UAE Embassy last August, and the Philippines appreciates this kind gesture of our friends from the United Arab Emirates,” he added.

De Vega said the pardons were for “relatively minor offenses.”