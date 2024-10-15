PA, PAF wrap up Isabela drill

Participating members from the Philippine Air Force and the Philippine Army wrapped up their third joint military drills this year dubbed PA-PAF Interoperability Exercise (IOX 03-24).

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said both PA and PAF strengthened the foundation for future joint air-to-ground operations as they concluded their joint military drills at the 5th Infantry Division Headquarters, Camp Melchor Dela Cruz, Upi, Gamu, Isabela.

“The interoperability exercise also provided an opportunity to evaluate and improve our ability to conduct joint air and ground missions to ensure readiness in territorial defense operations,” Dema-ala said.

The participating forces from the two service branches underwent military activities, designed to refine their joint combat and tactical operations and showcased both forces’ enhanced capabilities and commitment to seamless operational integration.

Meanwhile, Air Force spokesperson Ma. Consuelo Castillo said the IOX 03-24 reinforces the ongoing commitment of the Philippine military to continuously enhance joint operational effectiveness and strategic readiness across multiple domains.

Castillo said a total of 1,100 PA and 351 PAF personnel participated in Command Post Exercise/Staff Exercise, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges and Field Training Exercise during the 3rd PA-PAF IOX.

Participants were also engaged in a high-impact capability demonstration, featuring elite maneuvers such as Military Free Fall, Fast Roping, Bundle Drops, Hoist/Medical Evacuations, and Mechanized Infantry Operations.