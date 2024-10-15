P42. 1 M shabu seized from South African

The effective profiling and x-ray by the Bureau of Customs (BoC) has resulted in the successful foiling of contraband attempts in the country’s gateway, as the BoC report apprehended a South African national carrying P42.1 million worth of suspected shabu aboard a flight that arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 recently.

In its report, BoC’s Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Verne Enciso said the confiscated drugs weighed 6.2 kilos.

“Our agents immediately became suspicious of the check-in luggage because of the x-ray imaging results. It was marked “x” as it underwent K-9 sweeping, resulting in positive indications,” he said.

“The subject luggage was then physically examined and our agents found a white crystalline substance that allegedly looked like methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu. The substance was hidden under the passenger’s suitcase,” Director Enciso added.

Further, Enciso said the bureau’s prompt action upon dubious x-ray imaging result led to the apprehension of South African national Phillip Theunissen, who arrived aboard flight ET 644 from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Theunissen was immediately detained as an investigation into this latest apprehension of illegal drugs at NAIA commences.

Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy, for his part, assured that the agency will work double time to investigate this latest operation and prosecute those behind the scheme.

“With President Marcos ordering the crackdown on illegal drug smuggling in the country, we are working with all relevant agencies to put these people behind bars. We will remain vigilant and ensure that our borders are not being compromised. Protecting our people, our communities remain our primary goal,” Uy said.