Outcry in Pasig City after viral bullying incident

A shocking incident of bullying has ignited outrage in Pasig City after a video depicting the harassment of a Grade 10 student went viral. The family of the victim has filed a police complaint, claiming that the sanctions against the alleged bully, a 16-year-old schoolmate, were far too lenient.

The disturbing footage, which has garnered significant attention online, shows the victim being forced to kneel and apologize while being slapped and threatened, with multiple witnesses present.

The victim’s mother expressed her anguish upon discovering the video. She revealed that this incident was not isolated; her son had been bullied previously, further compounding his trauma.

During a meeting with the families of the bullies, the victim's family voiced their discontent with the punishment meted out—only three days of community service. The severity of the incident and the insufficient response from the school authorities have raised concerns about the broader issue of bullying in schools.

It has been suggested that the bully may have deliberately staged the video to display his dominance. Observers noted how the student positioned himself in front of the camera, flexing his arms and sucking in his stomach, implying that he was aware he was being filmed and perhaps even orchestrated it to show his power over other students.

Despite the bully’s attempts at self-aggrandizement, the public response to the video has been overwhelmingly negative. Comments on social media have harshly criticized his actions, with users calling for him to face legal consequences. Some of the comments include, "Salbahe! Dapat dyan kasuhan at makulong!! Dami na siguro nabiktima ng gago yan!" (That’s cruel! He should be charged and jailed! He’s probably bullied many before!) and "Tanggal ang angas neto panigurado!!" (His arrogance will surely be gone now!). Others have addressed Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto directly, urging him to take action: "Pakita mo ngaun tapang mo kay mayor Vico" (Now, let’s see you show your bravado to Mayor Vico).

In response to the viral video, the local government of Pasig City is taking the situation seriously, coordinating with the Department of Education to ensure a thorough investigation. As calls for accountability grow louder, the community watches closely, demanding that appropriate measures be taken to protect students and prevent such harrowing experiences from happening again.