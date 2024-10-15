OKTOBERFEST BRINGS BEER, BRATS AND BAVARIAN FUN TO THE NORTH

Solaire Resort and the German Club of the Philippines celebrates the biggest Oktoberfest festivities on 19 and 20 October at the Grand Ballroom of Solaire North.

Guests can indulge in an array of classic German dishes and the finest brews from world-renowned Weihenstephaner, the official beer sponsor of Oktoberfest. To add to the German charm, there will also be live entertainment by Bavarian Sound Express throughout the night.

Families will surely enjoy a unique Oktoberfest experience at Solaire North, with 20 October open to children of all ages. They can join a variety of activities, such as a bouncy castle, a German costume photo booth, face painting and carnival games. Oktoberfest guests who want to make the most of their visit to Solaire North can also take advantage of exclusive room packages, available for booking until 16 October for stays between 18 and 20 October. Enjoy a 20-percent discount on the Bed and Breakfast Rate, which includes a buffet breakfast for two at Fresh.

Get ready to indulge in beer paired with a traditional German spread, such as Brotkorb (breadbasket), an essential centerpiece of oven-fresh German breads, and Laugenbrezel (Bavarian-style soft pretzels), which are perfect for pairing with Obatzda, a creamy German beer cheese dip. There’s also Wiesen jause, featuring a delightful spread of German cold cuts and cheeses. Choose from Münchner Wurstsalat (Munich-style sausage salad), Kartoffelsalat (classic German potato salad) or Krautsalat (tangy white cabbage salad).

Guests can also enjoy sausages like Rostbratwurst, a grilled and spicy pork sausage served alongside tangy sauerkraut, roasted potatoes and rich onion jus, as well as Frankfurter sausage paired with creamy German potato salad and a freshly baked Kaiser roll. Don’t miss the Oktoberfest Haxe, or slow-roasted pork knuckle, which comes with a wheat beer sauce, and Rindsgulasch, a hearty beef goulash made with braised beef ragout, served with bread dumplings and a side of red cabbage. The dessert station includes Apfelstrudel (classic apple strudel), Kaiserschmarrn (shredded caramelized pancake) and Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte (Black Forest gateau).

Experience an extraordinary celebration of German culture at Solaire Resort North. Tickets are now available at oktoberfest.ph, offering a chance to be part of Quezon City’s most authentic Oktoberfest event yet.