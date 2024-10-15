Photos

OCD and PRC Sign MOU to Enhance Disaster Preparedness Training

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday during the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference for Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC). The MOU focuses on enhancing disaster preparedness through community-based disaster risk reduction and management (CBDRRM) training for communities and local government units (LGUs). Signing the agreement were CDTI Director Eugenio Gepte Jr., OCD Undersecretary Ariel F. Nepomuceno, PRC Chairman Richard Gordon, and PRC Secretary General Gwen Pang.