NNIC boosts NAIA free WiFi

Passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) can now enjoy faster and more reliable free WiFi following the upgrades implemented by the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC).

According to NNIC, passengers can now expect average internet speeds of 50-60 Mbps at NAIA terminals, with peak speeds reaching 115 Mbps. This is a significant improvement from the previous year.

The “NewNAIA” free WiFi network is currently accessed by an average of 1,000 people per hour across all terminals and passengers can now also enjoy free WiFi for up to three hours, eliminating the previous two-hour cap and the requirement to provide personal information.

NNIC partnered with Converge and PLDT/Smart to provide improved and more reliable WiFi coverage.