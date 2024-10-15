NBI NABS 17 IN CYBERCRIME STING

LOOK: The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday, 15 October 2024, presented 17 foreign nationals involved in a high-profile cybercrime operation in Makati City. NBI Director Judge Jaime Santiago led the press conference at the NBI headquarters in Quezon City, where the suspects were accused of illegal access, misuse of devices, computer-related forgery, and fraud. These activities allegedly violate the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (RA No. 12010) and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (RA No. 10175). ANALY LABOR











