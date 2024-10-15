NBI charges 17 foreign cyberscammers

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed criminal complaints against 17 foreigners arrested on 11 October at a cyber scam hub in Makati City.

NBI Director Jaime B. Santiago said the suspects have already been presented for inquest and will be charged accordingly.

The foreigners were presented for inquest before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office for violating Republic Act (RA) 12010, the Anti–Financial Account Scamming Act, and RA 10175, the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The suspects include 15 Chinese nationals, one Malaysian, and one Taiwanese, all of whom were arrested on 11 October in Tejeros, Makati City, by operatives of the NBI’s Cybercrime Division (CCD) during the service of a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD) issued by Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 147.

During the operation, NBI operatives found several live electronic devices such as desktop computers, laptops, and cell phones used in illicit online operations.

In its controlled viewing and onsite forensic examination, the NBI discovered digital evidence, tools, and applications for social engineering schemes, illegal access, misuse of devices, computer-related forgery, and fraud.

Santiago believes those arrested previously worked for larger Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) but scattered after the recent crackdown.

He said the suspects left the bigger group and established smaller operations to continue their scamming activities.

According to NBI-CCD Chief Jeremy C. Lotoc, all 17 foreigners failed to present passports.

The suspects claimed their passports were being processed for downgrading by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

All POGOs in the country have been ordered by President Marcos to cease operations by the end of 2024.

Foreign POGO workers were given until 15 October by the BI to downgrade their work visas to tourist visas.