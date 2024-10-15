Multisectoral efforts eye saving endangered species habitat

In a bid to combat illegal poaching and extinction of special animals in the Philippines, stakeholders from the private and environmental sectors launched the “Save from Extinction” program.

During her speech at Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference for Disaster Risk Reduction on Tuesday, Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said that this program aims to protect six key species.

These are the pangolin, the Philippine Eagle, the Tamaraw, the Marine Turtles, the Cockatoo, and the Dugong.

“We formalize our joint commitments with our league conservation partners in the private sector for the protection of six key species whose habitats are life support systems not just for the species themselves, but the communities that depend on the valuable ecosystem services that these habitats provide,” Yulo-Loyzaga said.

Its primary partner in this endeavor is the SM Supermalls, led by its President Steven Tan. Under SM Supermalls, its banking and retail platforms will be utilized to raise funds for the conservation of the species.

For his part, Tan said the species are vital components of our ecosystem, noting that they are remarkable creatures and not just symbols of the Philippines.

Through the “Save the Extinction” program, SM Supermalls will be initiating donation drives, which will fund programs of partner organizations in preserving the habitats of endangered species.

Donations are also encouraged through BDO banks, automated teller machines, and donation boxes placed in the shopping malls.

Tan added that they will also sell merchandise through Kultura, a Filipino-craft boutique found in SM Malls, in which a portion of its proceeds will go directly to the conservation initiatives.

The retail executive stressed it is “our responsibility” to ensure that future generations inherit a world rich in biodiversity.

“I urge everyone here to recognize the importance of this campaign. Become aware of the threats these animals face,” he said.

“Every positive step we take, no matter how small, contributes to a greater impact. Together, let's be the voice for wildlife and work together in a sustainable future where these incredible animals thrive,” he added.

In the same manner, SM Supermalls signed a memorandum with DENR, BDO, The World Wide Fund, the Zoological Society of London, the Mobile Foundation, the Philippine Eagle Foundation, Katala Foundation, and the Forest Foundation of the Philippines.

Prior to the MOU signing, Yulo-Loyzaga, along with Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Disaster Risk Reduction Kamal Kishore and UNDRR Regional Office for Asia Pacific Chief Marco Toscano Rivalta, formally launched the Philippine Pavilion at the PICC, which showcases disaster resilience efforts of the DENR and the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD).