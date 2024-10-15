Minor drowns in Baguio creek

BAGUIO CITY—A deaf and mute minor drowned to death in a creek in Imelda Village, Baguio City, on Monday.

The victim is a 14-year-old resident of Saint Joseph Village, Baguio City.

The boy jumped into the creek after a resident in the area shouted upon him and an unidentified companion for trying to steal a bicycle parked inside a residence.

A man who was cleaning in the nearby area saw the two enter the front yard of the owner of the bicycle and noticed that they were trying to get the said vehicle.

The man alerted the owner by shouting, alarming the two who ran towards the creek nearby. The minor out of panic went to the deep portion of the creek and drowned.

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection Baguio and Baguio City Police Office searched the creek and were able to recover the minor. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The companion of the victim is still missing.