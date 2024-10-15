Mindanao Container Terminal strengthens trade connections with new Evergreen and Wan Hai Lines service

The Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT), operated by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, marked a significant milestone with the inaugural call of the MV Ever Core, launching a new joint service by Evergreen and Wan Hai Lines last August.

This bi-monthly service enhances MCT’s connectivity to key international markets, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, via the ports of Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Shekou, Subic, and Cebu, further establishing MCT as a vital gateway for trade in Mindanao.

“This new partnership with Evergreen and Wan Hai further demonstrates our commitment to providing enhanced connectivity to Mindanao’s exporters and importers. As we continue to grow and expand our network, we’re confident that this new service will bring greater value to the region’s agricultural sector and foster economic growth,” said Aurelio Garcia, MCT chief executive officer.

The 1,984 TEU vessel operating the service alternate with Wan Hai Lines’ Mindanao – Hong Kong – Taiwan (MHT) service, which is designed to meet the timely export needs of coconut by-products. The additional capacity and improved schedules will help ensure that agricultural exporters can reliably meet the increasing demand from international buyers of one of Mindanao’s primary exports.

MCT continues to enhance its facilities and expand its service offerings, positioning itself as a vital hub for international trade in Southern Philippines. By increasing capacity and introducing new shipping line services, the terminal commits to supporting the region’s growth and providing timely, efficient trade solutions for customers.