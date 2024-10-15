Mental health toolkit for Filipino students launched

In a bid to help Filipino students cope, a toolkit for the mental health was launched recently in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Education (DepEd), and Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

Recognizing the growing concern for the mental health and wellbeing of Filipino youth, Unilab Foundation partnered with government stakeholders and national organizations of mental health professionals to design and roll out the Heads Up PH program in schools and colleges nationwide.

Heads Up PH is the mental health and well-being pillar of Unilab Foundation that aims to improve the mental health and well-being of young Filipinos through holistic mental health programs anchored on the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Framework and the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS).

A data by DepEd revealed that there were 404 recorded cases of completed suicide among public school students, along with 2,147 recorded cases of attempted suicide during the academic year 2021-2022.

In 2013, over than 574,000 or 3 percent of Filipino youth attempted to end their lives.

By 2021, the percentage rose to 7.5 percent, equivalent to almost 1.5 million youth with such experiences.

According to the World Health Organization, suicide is the third leading cause of death among 15 to 29 year olds across the globe.

Gaps in the system

According to Dr. Sheila Marie G. Hocson, former president of the Philippine Guidance and Counseling Association and currently the principal resource person for Heads Up PH, several factors contribute to the rise in mental health concerns among students.

Among them are the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty, bullying, internet addiction, family and academic concerns, climate change leading to uncomfortable heat in classrooms and flooding conditions in communities, a lack of mental health literacy, and insufficient interventions and resources.

“In the Philippine public school system, there is only one guidance counselor serving 25,000 students,” Hocson said.

“There are also not enough psychologists, psychiatrists and developmental pediatricians who can provide help. What’s more, accessing private mental health services can be expensive,” she added.

According to the Philippine Mental Health Association, Inc., there is less than one mental health worker for every 100,000 Filipinos.

Stigma surrounding mental health issues

The stigma surrounding mental health conditions is also still prevalent, and acts as a barrier to help-seeking behavior, Hocson furthered.

Studies have shown that students with suicidal ideations prefer talking with their peers about their mental health challenges instead of approaching their parents, guardians, or other relatives.

Results from the 2021 Young Adult Fertility and Sexuality Study of the University of the Philippines Population Institute revealed that six in 10, or 62 percent, of those who ever thought of committing suicide did not reach out to anyone about it.