Marcos sees resilient Asia-Pacific

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said he envisions a future where preparations for recovery from disasters would no longer be necessary.

He emphasized the need for a safer, adaptive, inclusive, and disaster-resilient region in his speechat the opening of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR).

“We must strive to create a future where the need for recovery becomes less frequent,” he said.

He said the Asia-Pacific is now called to lead the global effort to reduce disaster and climate risks as well as to protect the public while building sustainable economies.

Citing the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, the President said stakeholders are enjoined to “redouble and synergize” their efforts to accelerate its implementation.

“It also remains crucial to align our goals under this framework with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement,” he said.

Toward this, Marcos urged an increase in investments and the development of financing mechanisms for disaster risk reduction.

He said that sustained and predictable data and financing would help address disaster risks better.

“This entails ensuring that developing countries, particularly the least-developed countries, landlocked countries, and developing small island states, are provided greater access to these resources to advance their policies and build disaster resilience,” he said.

Phl role in Loss and Damage

Fund Board

Earlier this year, the Philippines was selected to host the Loss and Damage Fund Board which provides support in the recovery of climate-vulnerable countries from losses and damage caused by climate change.

“We are hopeful for a fund that will benefit climate-vulnerable countries, many of whom are in our region,” Marcos said.

He underscored the importance of issuing bonds which is key to funding projects that protect oceans and ecosystems.

“Given our archipelagic nature and the looming threat of climate change, investing in the blue bond market is essential to ensuring the responsible stewardship of our natural wealth, the safeguarding of our coastal communities, and the sustainable growth of industries like fisheries and tourism,” he said.

“Our country’s most promising sectors for growth comprise renewable energy, green buildings, sustainable agriculture and water management,” he added.

Key steps

Marcos listed key points to achieving the goal for 2030 as prescribed in the Sendai Framework.

These include the building of stronger societies for the most vulnerable communities; listening to and empowering the people to contribute to disaster risk reduction; acknowledging climate change and disasters as catalysts for human displacement; policies that create safe pathways for migration; and supporting individuals displaced by disasters to enable them to rebuild their lives with dignity and security.

In addition, empowering local authorities and working with the youth in implementing nature-based and ecosystem-centered solutions that address their unique challenges and at the same time honor their local traditions and practices are also on the same path to achieving the goal of the region.

In this age of technological advancements, Marcos said “innovation must be at the heart of all our strategies” noting that today’s advancements in technology, data analytics and early warning systems can revolutionize disaster preparedness and response.

He reiterated his administration’s strategy and response of a “whole-of-nation” approach, engagement in open dialogue, and engagement with the private sector, particularly in advancing investments and practices in environmental, social, and governance areas.

Legal framework

Marcos also stressed the need for a stronger international legal framework that will serve as a guide to disaster prevention and response.

“We must advocate for stronger international legal frameworks that guide disaster prevention and response,” he said.

“This endeavor aims to fill critical gaps in international disaster response laws; uphold the rights and dignity of affected persons; establish clearer obligations, and enhance humanitarian coordination,” he added.

Through these efforts, Marcos said he sees the APMCDRR as an opportunity to send a powerful message to the world that the Asia-Pacific region is ready to lead in disaster risk reduction and climate action.