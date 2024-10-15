LOOK: SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan, DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, and BDO VP Sarah Jessica Navarro lead the signing of the “Save from Extinction” campaign at the Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) at the PICC in Pasay City, on 15 October 2024. This initiative aims to conserve six endangered Philippine species—the pangolin, eagle, tamaraw, turtle, cockatoo, and dugong—through donations and partnerships. The event also featured key leaders from conservation organizations, including the D’Aboville Foundation, Zoological Society of London, and WWF Philippines. Photo by John Louie Abrina

Photos LEADERS JOIN FORCES TO SAVE PHL WILDLIFE