La Union Governor receives international Stevie Award as Global Thought Leader of the Year

La Union Governor Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David has been honored with a Bronze Award in the prestigious Stevie Awards, an internationally renowned competition recognizing excellence in business and leadership. The governor earned the accolade under the “Thought Leader of the Year” category, standing out among over 12,000 global entries.
Gov. Ortega-David personally received the award during the 21st International Business Awards (IBA) ceremony on 10 October 2024, in Istanbul, Turkey. Her visionary leadership and impactful governance in La Union contributed to her selection for this distinguished honor.
The Stevie Awards celebrate extraordinary achievements by organizations and individuals worldwide, and Gov. Ortega-David’s recognition as a thought leader highlights her role in shaping policies and driving innovation in the public sector.
“Never did I imagine that during my first term as the youngest and first female governor of La Union, I would receive such a prestigious international award. This proves that age and gender are not barriers, but stepping stones to greater accomplishments,” she remarked.
One of her notable initiatives that caught the attention of the Stevie Awards judges was the enactment of Executive Order No. 25 in 2022, which institutionalized two-day work-from-home privileges for women employees of the Provincial Government of La Union (PGLU) each month. This policy has inspired other local government units (LGUs) across the country, and similar bills have since been introduced in Congress.
Gov. Ortega-David also made history as the first provincial leader to visit La Union’s most remote barangays, such as Brgy. Bayabas in San Gabriel and Brgy. Sapdaan in Santol, to engage with residents and address pressing community issues. Her accomplishments extend beyond local governance, as she has been a sought-after speaker at leadership forums, alongside other prominent figures such as Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.
Her international presence is also notable, with speaking engagements in Geneva, Switzerland, and South Korea. Additionally, she pioneered the annual “Paskuhang Bayan” initiative, providing grocery packages to indigent families in La Union to ease holiday expenses.
“I dedicate this award to the entire Provincial Government of La Union family and, of course, to the people of my province. Everything I do is for the love of La Union and its people,” Gov. Ortega-David shared.
The Provincial Government of La Union expressed pride in the governor’s achievements and remains committed to continuing its public service excellence under her leadership.