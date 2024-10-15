La Union Governor receives international Stevie Award as Global Thought Leader of the Year

La Union Governor Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David has been honored with a Bronze Award in the prestigious Stevie Awards, an internationally renowned competition recognizing excellence in business and leadership. The governor earned the accolade under the “Thought Leader of the Year” category, standing out among over 12,000 global entries.

Gov. Ortega-David personally received the award during the 21st International Business Awards (IBA) ceremony on 10 October 2024, in Istanbul, Turkey. Her visionary leadership and impactful governance in La Union contributed to her selection for this distinguished honor.

The Stevie Awards celebrate extraordinary achievements by organizations and individuals worldwide, and Gov. Ortega-David’s recognition as a thought leader highlights her role in shaping policies and driving innovation in the public sector.

“Never did I imagine that during my first term as the youngest and first female governor of La Union, I would receive such a prestigious international award. This proves that age and gender are not barriers, but stepping stones to greater accomplishments,” she remarked.