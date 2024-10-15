K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN collaborates with BBC on docu soundtrack

The global K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN has ventured into the realm of documentary soundtracks by collaborating with BBC Studios on their latest natural history series, Asia, narrated by the legendary David Attenborough.

SEVENTEEN provided a moving original soundtrack for the seven-part series, which explores the diverse wildlife and stunning landscapes of Asia. This marks a significant achievement for the group as their global influence continues to expand.

The track, titled See the World, blends SEVENTEEN’s signature sound with a breathtaking orchestral arrangement by the award-winning Bleeding Fingers Music team.

Bleeding Fingers is renowned for composing soundtracks for major documentaries and TV series, making this collaboration a perfect fusion of modern K-pop and classic documentary scores.

SEVENTEEN members Seungkwan and DK lent their powerful vocals to the song, while Woozi, together with SEVENTEEN collaborator Bumzu, co-wrote the lyrics.

The BBC documentary Asia showcases the continent’s diverse natural environments, from the urban landscapes of Tokyo and Singapore to the remote wonders of Lake Baikal and the Taiga forest. It highlights both iconic and lesser-known species, such as urban deer commuting alongside humans in Japan and the mysterious sea bunny found in Indonesia.

Filmed over four years, the documentary provides a visually spectacular overview of the continent, with SEVENTEEN’s music further enhancing this immersive experience.