K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN collaborates with BBC on docu soundtrack

The global K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN has ventured into the realm of documentary soundtracks by collaborating with BBC Studios on their latest natural history series, Asia, narrated by the legendary David Attenborough.
SEVENTEEN provided a moving original soundtrack for the seven-part series, which explores the diverse wildlife and stunning landscapes of Asia. This marks a significant achievement for the group as their global influence continues to expand.
The track, titled See the World, blends SEVENTEEN’s signature sound with a breathtaking orchestral arrangement by the award-winning Bleeding Fingers Music team.
Bleeding Fingers is renowned for composing soundtracks for major documentaries and TV series, making this collaboration a perfect fusion of modern K-pop and classic documentary scores.
SEVENTEEN members Seungkwan and DK lent their powerful vocals to the song, while Woozi, together with SEVENTEEN collaborator Bumzu, co-wrote the lyrics.
The BBC documentary Asia showcases the continent’s diverse natural environments, from the urban landscapes of Tokyo and Singapore to the remote wonders of Lake Baikal and the Taiga forest. It highlights both iconic and lesser-known species, such as urban deer commuting alongside humans in Japan and the mysterious sea bunny found in Indonesia.
Filmed over four years, the documentary provides a visually spectacular overview of the continent, with SEVENTEEN’s music further enhancing this immersive experience.
In an official statement, SEVENTEEN expressed their gratitude and excitement over the collaboration.
“We are incredibly honored to be part of this groundbreaking new series that reveals the untold stories of the continent’s breathtaking natural beauty and wonders. As artists, it’s important for us to spread solidarity and positivity through our music, and working on this vital project alongside the legendary Sir David Attenborough and the multi-award-winning Bleeding Fingers is truly a full-circle moment for us.”
In this collaboration, the group was able to showcase their musical versatility and establish themselves as cultural ambassadors, representing Asia on an international platform.
SEVENTEEN’s contribution to the Asia soundtrack highlights their ability to bridge various genres and art forms, aligning their music with environmental storytelling. The emotional resonance in their track See the World complements the natural wonders depicted in the series, adding a sonic layer of depth to the visual grandeur of Asia’s wildlife.
The timing of this collaboration also coincides with SEVENTEEN’s new album, SPILL THE FEELS, released on 14 October, making October 2024 a particularly momentous time for the group.
As they prepare for their final group comeback before several members enter military service, their involvement in a project of this scale further solidifies their legacy in the music industry and beyond.