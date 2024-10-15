Judokas want leg grab return

The Philippine Judo Federation (PJF) believes that the return of the leg grab will do wonders for the national team.

PJF secretary general Dave Carter told the DAILY TRIBUNE that national team members have been wanting the return of leg grab since it was banned in 2010.

He said having the leg grab return will give the Filipinos an edge against taller opponents overseas.

Japanese site E-judo said the leg grab is now being tested by the All Japan Judo Federation in the Empress Cup.

“The leg grab has a lot of variations in Judo and a lot of our players are longing to have it reinstated. A lot of judokas like doing leg grabs,” said Carter, also a noted judo international technical official.

“The reason why it was removed in the first place is because back then, a lot of the players were always crouching, especially the Europeans.”

“If the leg grabs do return, it will be an advantage to us since most judokas are near their opponent’s legs.”

According to the rulebook of international judo, grabbing below the belt is considered a foul.

“When in a standing position and grappling with an opponent, grabbing (touching) below the opponent’s belt for the purposes of attack or defense is not considered a foul (warning). However, when not grappling with an opponent, directly attacking below the opponent’s belt is considered a foul (warning).”

Carter said they will wait until the International Judo Federation (IJF) makes a formal announcement on the matter.

“That is still being discussed by the IJF and no one knows when it will be implemented,” Carter said.