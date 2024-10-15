Tesla’s self-driving taxi has just been unveiled. The US automaker’s boss, Elon Musk, said production of the cybercab may start in 2026, CNN reported.

The audience at the event rode in 50 robotaxis around the studio to get the feel of it.

Meanwhile, McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris tested the latest model of a hypercar — racing cars with very powerful engines for speed.

The McLaren P1, however, sped at a maximum of only 40 miles per hour and for a distance of only 3.66 miles on the Silverstone racetrack in England last month. Even then, the slow drive was an amazing feat that awed Norris and the others who built the car. After all, the car was just a life-size replica of the real thing, made from 342,817 pieces of Lego Technic.

Lego Technic is an advanced version of the famous brick toy, featuring electric motors and other gears not found in the original product.

The drivable Lego Technic McLaren P1 hypercar was a collaboration between the Danish toy company and British supercar manufacturer McLaren. A team of 23 dedicated professionals from Lego and McLaren spent more than 8,000 hours assembling the scale model, Fox News reports.