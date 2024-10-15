Hidden speakeasy bar and Latin cuisine await diners

Tittos Latin BBQ and Brew, in celebration of its eighth year serving Latin American cuisine, recently launched its Christmas holiday menu at its Greenhills branch.
The festive menu features dishes ranging from Colombian Roasted Pork Belly to Peruvian Stuffed Chicken Wings and a selection of eight street tacos.
These delightful dishes will be available starting 7 October, but only for a limited time — until the end of December or while supplies last.
“We try to make Latin American cuisine more fun and appealing for Filipinos,” said Tittos executive chef Jerwyn Rabo.
Apart from Tittos holiday menu, customers can enjoy a 20-percent discount on select dishes and special Happy Hour deals from Sunday to Thursday.
The vibrant atmosphere of Titto’s interior, paired with its muted color palette, perfectly reflects the bold and savory flavors of Latin American cuisine.
The rise of Tittos
Like any restaurant striving to succeed in the food industry, Rabo and his team began by curating a variety of dishes designed to “satisfy customers’ cravings.”
It took time to compete with other Latin American cuisine restaurants, but with the right amount of effort and a lot of brainstorming, Tittos’ 15-person team discovered what resonates with their customers — not just in terms of food, but the overall festive and enjoyable dining experience.
“When we started, Tittos was about creating a space for fiesta and celebrations. We didn’t have prior experience, but we succeeded with the help of our stakeholders and the warm reception from the local community at our first branch in Pasig,” said Winslow Justin Co, Tittos marketing director.
Tittos hidden treasure
From mouthwatering appetizers to hearty main dishes and the sweet indulgence of their dessert selection, Tittos aims to capture the hearts of food lovers.
The dining experience doesn’t end with dessert — a prohibition-era-inspired speakeasy bar called “The Vault” awaits, offering customers a chance to extend their stay, relax and enjoy a variety of liquor and cocktail options with friends.
“As a two-branch restaurant, our journey has been marked by hard work, celebrating even our small victories and, of course, a love for good food and great company,” Co said.
Tittos Latin BBQ and Brew currently has three branches: Greenhills, San Juan and Pasig.