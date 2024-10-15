Hidden speakeasy bar and Latin cuisine await diners

Tittos Latin BBQ and Brew, in celebration of its eighth year serving Latin American cuisine, recently launched its Christmas holiday menu at its Greenhills branch.

The festive menu features dishes ranging from Colombian Roasted Pork Belly to Peruvian Stuffed Chicken Wings and a selection of eight street tacos.

These delightful dishes will be available starting 7 October, but only for a limited time — until the end of December or while supplies last.

“We try to make Latin American cuisine more fun and appealing for Filipinos,” said Tittos executive chef Jerwyn Rabo.

Apart from Tittos holiday menu, customers can enjoy a 20-percent discount on select dishes and special Happy Hour deals from Sunday to Thursday.

The vibrant atmosphere of Titto’s interior, paired with its muted color palette, perfectly reflects the bold and savory flavors of Latin American cuisine.