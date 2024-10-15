HERE COMES THE ‘RAIN’: Elasto Painters aim to tie series; Kings smell blood

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. — TNT vs Rain or Shine

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs San Miguel Beer

Finally drawing blood following back-to-back losses, Rain or Shine goes for the equalizer against defending champion TNT in Game 4 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup semifinals today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Although still trailing in the best-of-seven series, 1-2, head coach Yeng Guiao believes getting the monkey off their backs has fueled the Elasto Painters to turn their campaign around.

Rain or Shine gets a crack at tying the championship seat race in the 5 p.m. curtain-raiser.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel seeks to move closer to the finals and bury San Miguel Beer deeper in their pairing in the main game scheduled to fire off at 7:30 p.m.

The Elasto Painters stopped their bleeding with a 110-109 escape in Game 3 last Sunday in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

“It gets us back in the series. It gives us confidence that we can beat TNT,” Guiao said.

Held to just 13 points in Game 2, import Aaron Fuller carried Rain or Shine on his shoulders by scoring all of his team’s last seven points, including a go-ahead three-point play which turned into the final count after he made a defensive gem against TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to preserve the win.

“We were looking to break the ice, somewhat. So, we’re just trying to focus on winning one game first,” added Guiao as the Elasto Painters avoided a shutout after getting swept by San Miguel in the Philippine Cup semifinals.

However, Rain or Shine is not expecting the return of its chief defensive stopper Caelan Tiongson anytime soon as he is still recovering from a calf strain.

“We don’t know when he’s going to be back,” Guiao said of the 6-foot-5 rookie.

“He’s actually getting better. Now he’s able to shoot around, but still not able to practice for the team.”

With Tiongson out, Guiao will rely on veteran Gabe Norwood and Jhonard Clarito to stop Hollis-Jefferson from doing damage and putting the Tropang Giga on the brink of yet another championship series.

On the other hand, the Gin Kings are back in control with a 2-1 series lead after taking down the Beermen, 99-94, last Sunday.

Justin Brownlee was sensational as always, but it was Ginebra’s defense that spelled the difference after holding down San Miguel’s Game 2 hero Terence Romeo to just eight points and center June Mar Fajardo to a quiet 12 markers.

Kings mentor Tim Cone welcomes the two-day break for his players, especially Brownlee, to get a breather.

“I know Justin is gonna love it, and hopefully, we’ll be recharged and ready to go,” Cone said.