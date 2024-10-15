Fuel price hike hits jeepney drivers hard

A significant fuel price hike took effect on Tuesday, greatly affecting public transportation drivers and operators nationwide.

Jeepney drivers, who rely on diesel, were the hardest hit by the increase of nearly three pesos per liter.

“The P2.70 increase has a great effect on us because over a 25-day period drivers and operators stand to lose nearly P2,000, money that is crucial for their family’s needs,” said PISTON national president Mody Floranda in a television interview.

An estimated 55,000 jeepneys operate in Metro Manila, servicing around 1.5 million passengers daily. As one of the primary modes of public transportation, jeepneys account for approximately 30 to 40 percent of total ridership.

Floranda noted that the recent price hike would significantly reduce jeepney drivers’ daily earnings by about P81.

For Kenneth, a driver in his thirties with a jeepney in need of constant maintenance, the price hike, though common, is significantly impactful for him and his family.

“Of course, [it is] a big reduction [in earnings], and there will be less for my family,” he said.

On Tuesday, the transport group PISTON held a protest rally in front of a gasoline station in Quezon City, advocating for major changes in government policy, including the abolition of the Oil Deregulation Law and the removal of the excise tax on petroleum products.

Floranda urged the administration to act decisively, saying, “The government can do a lot. First, the e-vat or excise tax on oil should be abolished. The TRAIN law needs to be revoked so the government can regain control over oil price movements.”

The recent fuel price hike — P2.65 for gasoline and P2.60 for kerosene — is primarily linked to geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Rino Abad, director of the Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau, clarified that while there are concerns about supply disruptions, there are currently no actual barriers to oil deliveries in the Persian Gulf. He indicated that the price increases are largely driven by speculation rather than real supply issues.

Looking ahead, Abad noted that if the Middle East tensions ease, there could be rollbacks in fuel prices, which would help stabilize the market.