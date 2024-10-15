SUBSCRIBE NOW
METRO

Foreigners in cyber scam hub face raps

National Bureau of Investigation director Jaime Santiago presents to the media the 17 foreign nationals who were apprehended following an operation conducted by agents against cyber scams in Makati City on Tuesday.
National Bureau of Investigation director Jaime Santiago presents to the media the 17 foreign nationals who were apprehended following an operation conducted by agents against cyber scams in Makati City on Tuesday.Photograph by Analy Labor for the daily tribune @tribunephl_ana
Published on

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed criminal complaints against 17 foreigners who were arrested on 11 October 2024 at a cyber scam hub in Makati City.

NBI director Jaime B. Santiago said they have already presented the suspects for inquest and they will be charged accordingly before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office for violating Republic Act (RA) 12010 or the Anti–Financial Account Scamming and RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Those presented for inquest included 15 Chinese nationals, one Malaysian and one Taiwanese — all of whom were arrested on 11 October in Tejeros, Makati City by operatives of the NBI’s Cybercrime Division during the service of a Warrant to Search, Seize and Examine Computer Data issued by Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 147.

During the operation, NBI operatives found several live electronic devices such as desktop computers, laptops, and cellphones utilized in illicit online operations.

They also discovered in its controlled viewing and onsite forensic examination digital evidence, tools and applications for social engineering schemes, illegal access, misuse of devices, computer-related forgery and fraud.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)
cyber scam hub
NBI director Jaime B. Santiago
Republic Act (RA) 12010
Anti–Financial Account Scamming
RA 10175
Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012
15 Chinese nationals
one Malaysian
one Taiwanese

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph