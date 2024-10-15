First-ever Spotify PH lounge: The ultimate vibe

It’s as if Spotify took inspiration from our playlists and brought it to life for everyone to enjoy. A night filled with OPM classics, Ppop, Kalye hits, and musical artists all in one place—that’s how the Spotify PH Lounge came to be.

Celebrating its 10th year in the Philippines, Spotify Southeast Asia’s Head of Music, Kossy Ng, reminisced about the first time they launched the popular streaming app in the country. "It was quite emotional for me as I was part of the team that launched Spotify here in the Philippines. We were able to witness firsthand the tremendous growth in this market, especially in the local music scene," Ng said.