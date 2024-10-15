First-ever Spotify PH lounge: The ultimate vibe

It’s as if Spotify took inspiration from our playlists and brought it to life for everyone to enjoy. A night filled with OPM classics, Ppop, Kalye hits, and musical artists all in one place—that’s how the Spotify PH Lounge came to be.
Celebrating its 10th year in the Philippines, Spotify Southeast Asia’s Head of Music, Kossy Ng, reminisced about the first time they launched the popular streaming app in the country. "It was quite emotional for me as I was part of the team that launched Spotify here in the Philippines. We were able to witness firsthand the tremendous growth in this market, especially in the local music scene," Ng said.
Since a decade has passed, it was only fitting to celebrate this milestone with amazing live performances. Ben&Ben performed their most streamed song on Spotify, "Kathang Isip," which has amassed 295,552,501 streams as of this writing. Their upcoming song, "Triumph," from their unreleased album also debuted at the Spotify PH Lounge. RADAR artists Illest Morena and Maki also took the stage.
Honoring Pinoy Music Icons
Ben&Ben and Moira Dela Torre were recognized as Spotify's inaugural decade definers for their record-breaking hits that have deeply resonated with fans. Iconic tracks such as "Tadhana" by Up Dharma Down, "Kathang Isip" and "Maybe The Night" by Ben&Ben, "Pano" by Zack Tabudlo, "Ikaw Lang" by NOBITA, "Paraluman" by Adie, "Mahika" by Adie and Janine Berdin, "Mundo" and "Come Inside Of My Heart" by IV Of Spades, "Pasilyo" by SunKissed Lola, "Kung 'Di Rin Lang Ikaw" by December Avenue and Moira Dela Torre, "Pagsamo" and "Isa Lang" by Arthur Nery, and "Kung Wala Ka" by Hale were also highlighted for their impact on the music industry. Rising talents Hev Abi and Maki, part of Spotify’s RADAR program, were celebrated for their fresh sounds and styles, shaping the future of Pinoy Music.
Spotify Philippines
As the creator economy continues to flourish alongside a fan-driven music culture, Spotify has become a pivotal platform for both artists and listeners. Its innovative features, including curated playlists, personalized recommendations, and the ability for users to share their favorite songs and lyrics on social media, significantly enhance fan engagement and support for artists. This is particularly evident in the Philippines, where Spotify's Top 50 chart is now dominated by local tracks, with an impressive 75% of its content reflecting the rich diversity of Filipino music.
The rise of Pinoy Hip-Hop is particularly noteworthy, with a staggering 600% increase in global daily streams over the past five years. This surge not only underscores the genre's growing popularity but also highlights the platform's role in amplifying local talent on a global scale. Additionally, P-pop has emerged as a major force in the music scene, boasting a remarkable 138% year-on-year increase in streams on Spotify in the past year alone. These statistics illustrate how Spotify not only serves as a music streaming service but also as a vital ecosystem for fostering local artists, enabling them to reach wider audiences and gain the recognition they deserve.