DOJ: Mylah Roque left the country

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano yesterday evening said Mylah Roque, wife of Harry Roque has left the country.

"As per the Bureau of Immigration, Mylah Roque had left the country on 3 September 2024," said Clavano.

To recall, n Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) was issued on 16 September 2024 on the basis of a request by the Quad Committee and its ongoing investigation on POGO operations and illegal activities.

There is yet no record of former Secretary Harry Roque leaving the country. Yet, an ILBO was issued on the former Secretary on 6 August 2024, said Clavano.

An ILBO is meant to monitor any movement by individuals in whose name it has been issued. It is not meant to restrict travel.