Criss Cross starts Spikers’ Turf title quest

Games today:

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)

2 p.m. — Chichi DHTSI vs D’Navigators

4 p.m. — VNS vs Criss Cross

Criss Cross, after narrowly missing the top spot in the Open Conference, is back with renewed determination, eyeing no less than a championship in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference, which comes off the wraps today in Pasig.

The King Crunchers open their campaign against a youthful but hungry VNS side at the Ynares Sports Arena. While the absence of ace spiker Marck Espejo is a significant blow, Criss Cross remains a formidable contender, thanks to key acquisitions and a roster oozing with talent.

New recruits, including National University’s Nico Alemendras, Adrian Villados from Arellano University, and Perpetual Help’s John Pepito, have bolstered the team’s firepower as these players bring with them collegiate experience, solidifying Criss Cross’ rotation both in attack and defense.

Add to that the Filipino-American Lucca Mamone from Long Beach City College and former D’Navigators standout Francis Saura, and the King Crunchers have crafted a lineup capable of going all the way this time around.

The addition of seasoned players, particularly Mamone and Saura, along with a solid supporting cast, allows Criss Cross to cover all bases — both in terms of front-line offense and defensive coverage.

Criss Cross’ coaching staff has also emphasized chemistry and preparedness, knowing that a cohesive team will be crucial in its title quest.

With this reinforced lineup, they are banking on a well-rounded offensive strategy and a reliable defense to counter any opposition.

On the other side, VNS, despite an inexperienced roster, remains optimistic.

Led by seasoned player Benjaylo Labide and backed by young talents such as Jan Mangulabnan and captain Charles Jordan Segui, they will look to make it a competitive contest.

However, Criss Cross is favored in this matchup due to its depth and experience.

Gametime is set at 4 p.m., following the 2 p.m. opening clash between the D’Navigators and Chichi DHTSI, formerly known as RichMarc Sports 3B.

D’Navigators, based in Iloilo, are ushering in a new era as they take on a Titans team eager to prove themselves in the conference organized by Sports Vision, and supported by ArenaPlus, Mikasa and Alpha Insurance & Surety Company.