Crackdown on offshore gaming syndicate

Philippine authorities are running after a syndicate recruiting Filipinos to work in offshore gaming operations in Laos.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Cacdac announced that 160 Filipinos, who had been trafficked into the scheme, were sent home after a crackdown on illegal activities in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, located in Laos’ Bokeo Province.

The syndicate was uncovered by Philippine Ambassador to Laos Deena Joy Amatong.

The secretary noted that DMW is working with the Department of Justice to file criminal charges against those responsible for the trafficking scheme.

“We are taking statements from the repatriated workers through our Anti-Illegal Recruitment Unit, and they have identified certain Philippine-based recruiters,” Cacdac said, signaling the ongoing investigation into local recruiters involved.

This incident follows an earlier repatriation in August, when 125 overseas Filipino workers were brought back to the Philippines after being lured into cyber scam operations in Laos.

Many of the victims were initially offered legitimate jobs as customer service officers, only to discover upon arrival that they had been trafficked into illegal syndicate operations.

Ambassador Amatong encouraged the rescued Filipinos to fully cooperate with Philippine authorities to prevent future cases of illegal recruitment and human trafficking. She also urged the workers to “seek better and legitimate opportunities.”