Converge provides Lopez Group’s FPIP with advanced connectivity solutions

Leveraging FPIP’s dark fiber infrastructure, Converge will provide high-speed internet services to over 150 locators and more than 70,000 employees within the industrial park
FPIP, Converge contract signing FPIP chief commercial officer Jose Valentin ‘Joval’ Pantangco Jr., FPIP president Francis Giles B. Puno, FPH chairman and CEO Federico Lopez, Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy, Converge chief operations officer Jesus C. Romero and chief commercial officer Benjamin B. Azada. Photograph courtesy of Converge
First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP), led by the Lopez Group, has partnered with Converge ICT Solutions Inc. to deliver advanced connectivity solutions to its 600-hectare industrial hub.

Converge will leverage FPIP’s dark fiber infrastructure, providing high-speed internet services to over 150 locators and more than 70,000 employees within the industrial park.

This partnership is the first major initiative under Converge’s newly formed Global Business Group, which focuses on providing high-speed, scalable technology solutions to enterprises.

Dark fiber facility

FPIP had already invested in a shared dark fiber facility in 2023, which facilitates faster deployment of internet services and offers locators flexibility in choosing service providers.

The agreement was formalized during a contract signing on 11 October, which was attended by First Philippine Holdings chairman and CEO Federico R. Lopez and Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy at the Rockwell Business Center in Ortigas, Pasig.

According to Uy, connectivity for industrial parks, which plays a crucial role in driving economic growth in regions like CALABARZON.

“We are proud to be one of the chosen connectivity providers for FPIP, enhancing its competitive edge and attracting foreign investments,” Uy said.

Providing advanced services

Lopez for his part said: “We are confident that Converge will provide the advanced services needed to foster innovation and drive growth for our locators.”

Alongside connectivity, Converge will offer digital transformation services, including cloud solutions, cybersecurity and collaboration tools, further strengthening FPIP’s position as a leading manufacturing hub.

