Comelec: 16 nuisance petitions filed

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday disclosed that there have been 16 nuisance petitions filed against 2025 election candidates as of that date.

In a Viber message to reporters, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said these are all petitions against local aspirants as none so far have been filed against national candidates.

To recall, Comelec extended the deadline for filing of petitions against nuisance candidates to 16 October due to the work suspension in Manila and Pasay.

Section 69 of the Omnibus Election Code defines a nuisance candidate as one who files a Certificate of Candidacy to put the election process in mockery or disrepute; to cause confusion among the voters by the similarity of names; or if a candidate demonstrates that it has no bona fide intention to run for the office.

The Comelec received over 43,000 candidacy papers from those seeking to be elected as senators, partylist representatives, and for different positions in provinces, cities and municipalities nationwide from 1 to 8 October.

Over at Quezon City, the Comelec revealed that it has logged at least 1,382,018 registered voters in the city and may still increase in numbers as additional registrants are expected to be added in the list after the Comelec’s allowable registration period up to September this year are not yet included.

Comelec Election Officer IV Atty. Zennia Ledesma Magno of District 6 said that it is aside from possible another additional number of voters that will be derived from their upcoming Election Registration Board meeting by the end of this month.