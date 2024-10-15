China denies sideswiping Phl vessel in WPS

China rejected the Philippines’ claim that its vessel “deliberately sideswiped” a Filipino-manned patrol boat in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) last Friday.

During a regular press briefing on Tuesday, Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denied that a Chinese vessel executed a dangerous maneuver against a Philippine boat in the disputed waters.

“According to my understanding, the actual situation was that a Philippine government vessel was navigating dangerously in waters under China’s jurisdiction and collided with a Chinese fishing boat that was operating normally in the area,” Mao said.

“The actions of the Philippine side infringed on China’s sovereignty and seriously threatened the safety of Chinese fishing boats and personnel,” she added.

According to the BFAR, the latest collision between Philippine and Chinese vessels occurred near Pag-asa (Sandy) Cay, about five nautical miles from Pag-asa (Thitu) Island in Barangay Pag-asa, Kalayaan, Palawan.

“China urges the Philippine side to genuinely respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea and to cease any actions that may complicate the situation,” she said.

Earlier this week, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said a Chinese maritime militia vessel deliberately sideswiped one of its two vessels that were conducting regular and rotating missions in the WPS.

The agency said the Philippine vessel BRP Datu Cabaylo was sideswiped by a Chinese maritime militia vessel with bow number 00108, leaving dents in its starboard side.