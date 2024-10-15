Cebu welcomes Romanian virtuosos for a night of musical magic

Ambassador of Romania to the Philippines, Raduta Dana Matache, recently visited Cebu to promote artists Diana Jipa and Stefan Doniga, renowned classical musicians from Romania.

Welcoming her were Grand Benedicto, honorary consul of Romania in Cebu, and his charming and supportive wife, Genevieve. Also in attendance was Doctor Vivina Yrastorza, president of the Arts Council of Cebu, who assisted in the preparations for the concert.