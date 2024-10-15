Cebu welcomes Romanian virtuosos for a night of musical magic

Ambassador of Romania to the Philippines, Raduta Dana Matache, recently visited Cebu to promote artists Diana Jipa and Stefan Doniga, renowned classical musicians from Romania.
Welcoming her were Grand Benedicto, honorary consul of Romania in Cebu, and his charming and supportive wife, Genevieve. Also in attendance was Doctor Vivina Yrastorza, president of the Arts Council of Cebu, who assisted in the preparations for the concert.
The concert, titled “Road to Freedom,” was held at the Guang Ming Theater and featured a diverse selection of violin and piano instrumental pieces that reflected the artists’ prowess. Their repertoire included works by notable Romanian composers, emphasizing cultural diversity and freedom, in line with the tour’s theme celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Romanian Revolution.
Diana, a celebrated violinist and teacher with a PhD in Music, and Stefan, an accomplished pianist and graduate of the National University of Music in Bucharest, delivered an enchanting evening filled with emotive performances. Their collaboration aims to bridge cultural gaps through the universal language of music.
This concert is part of a broader initiative to promote classical music in the Philippines and provide audiences with the opportunity to experience world-class artistry.
It was an engaging program that blended traditional and contemporary works, making it a must-see event for music lovers in Cebu.
Diana and Stefan aim to set a Guinness World Record by performing concerts across six continents in 2024. This ambitious project showcases their commitment to classical music and aims to promote and foster cultural exchange globally.
The duo has gained recognition as one of Romania’s most active chamber music ensembles, having performed over 500 concerts in nearly 30 countries since 2017.