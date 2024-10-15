CdO cracks down on epal posters, streamers

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office (CLENRO) has begun enforcing anti-epal policy against posters, streamers and other signages of aspiring local and national candidates for various posts in the coming 2025 midterm elections next year.

Engineer Armen Cuenca, Clenro announced that his office has reactivated “Oplan Baklas” that will take down streamers, posters and illegal advertising materials that have sprouted in various parts of the city.

The crackdown is in compliance with Executive Order 1325-2022 issued by Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy to remove propaganda materials which photos and identifiable to names, public officers in buildings, overpasses and vehicles owned by the city government.

A city ordinance also prohibits nailing posters on trees, Cuenca, however, clarified that exempted in the crackdown are billboards which have permits from the city business permit and licensing office and billboards on ongoing infrastructure projects in accordance with Commission on Audit directives.

He said the removal of posters and tarpaulins should serve as a reminder to politicians and owners of posters and tarpaulins.

The CLENRO head said the operation will continue, especially that posting of campaign paraphernalia on trees is expected to proliferate during the campaign period for the 2025 midterm elections.

Cuenca also clarified that also exempted in the crackdown are posters and propaganda materials posted in private properties and buildings.

Streamers and posters featuring photos and greetings of national aspiring candidates have also sprouted along national highways in Northern Mindanao.

Among the messages from aspiring candidates are “Amping sa Biyahi” (take care of your travel) and greetings to local fiesta and other celebrations.