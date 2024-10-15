Career shifts in Filipino culinary education reflect industry trends

The Center for Culinary Arts (CCA Manila) is seeing more students from various careers enroll, signaling a shift in the food industry as professionals switch to culinary careers.

Four current students at CCA Manila illustrate this trend:

Ninj Guinti, a former brand officer in the F&B industry, said her job made her realize the creative possibilities in the kitchen. “CCA Manila offers practical insights beyond cooking, like the discipline needed in a professional kitchen,” she shared.

Anton Luna, who has a BS in Management from Ateneo, is one of the growing number of recent grads pursuing culinary training. He highlighted the entrepreneurial side of his goals, saying, “The culinary industry offers so much knowledge that I can now use to run my own restaurant.”

Rennard Jared Benedict Wong, who shifted from medicine to culinary arts, explained that cooking had always been a passion. “I realized I couldn’t be truly happy with cooking just as a hobby,” he said.

Orien Macapagal, who moved from aviation studies to culinary arts due to the pandemic, said, “Cooking helped my mental health during tough times.”

Meeting industry needs

According to Dr. Veritas Luna, CCA Manila chancellor, the school’s curriculum has adapted to the industry’s demands. Their program blends hands-on kitchen training with food service management, preparing students for a range of roles beyond traditional kitchen work.

Many CCA graduates have become restaurant owners, culinary educators and food stylists. Chef John Martho Buenaventura, for instance, is now executive chef at Emirates Flight Catering for VIP Flights.

This influx of career changers could fuel innovation in the growing Philippine food service industry. However, it may also impact industries losing talent to culinary arts, a trend that warrants further research.

CCA Manila’s next student intake is in October 2024. Visit www.cca-manila.edu.ph or follow @ccamanila on social media for more details.