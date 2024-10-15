BuCor sacked 20 over past 2 years

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) dismissed from the service 20 of its personnel since BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. assumed office two years ago as part of the effort to weed out the agency's misfits.

Aside from those dismissed from the service, BuCor data revealed that 70 others have been suspended, 10 fined, and 19 reprimanded.

The cases of those disciplined personnel range from gross neglect of duty, misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, serious dishonesty, grave misconduct, neglect of duty, and insubordination.

Catapang said that this only showed his commitment and firm stand to cleaning up the agency of undesirables and to uphold integrity and accountability within BuCor.

BuCor officials and employees have been warned by Catapang that he would not hesitate to take actions against those who will violate the rules and regulations within the organization.

“This is a clear message that we will not tolerate any misconduct and inefficiencies in our organization while we will reward with promotion those who will uphold our ethical standard to ensure effective and fair delivery of public services,” Catapang said.

This bold stance not only serves to maintain discipline among current employees but also sets a precedent for future hires, emphasizing the importance of upholding the values of BuCor, Catapang added.

Under the “Bagong BuCor sa Bagong Pilipinas," we will hold everybody accountable for their actions by implementing a range of penalties based on the severity of the offenses committed, Catapang said, the Bureau is demonstrating fairness and consistency in the administration of justice within the agency.

He said that since he assumed office, 95 BuCor personnel have been promoted from the service.

He also explained that reforming the organization from within is essential for restoring public trust and confidence in the bureau and, at the same time, creating a more ethical, efficient, and transparent work environment to fulfill its mandate effectively.