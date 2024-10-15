Brownout wipes out BFAR bidding

Recent developments concerning the procurement of various vessels worth P2.1 billion by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) have revealed significant issues that raise questions about transparency, according to a lawyer.

Lawyer Faye Singson also questioned the failure of the special bids and awards committee (SBAC) for failing to adhere to standard bidding procedures, highlighting further challenges in ensuring a fair and competitive environment for public procurement.

Singson said the absence of SBAC chairperson, Zaldy P. Perez; vice chairperson, Ida T. Capacio, member, as well as other members of the technical working group, caused the postponement of the bidding due to lack of quorum.

Despite the fact that bidding requirements were already submitted last Friday, 11 October 2024, and have remained in BFAR’s custody for four calendar days, the opening of bids was rescheduled again for 16 October 2024, due to a reported power disruption in the BFAR building, Singson explained.

“This raises concerns about the potential for irregularities or manipulation of the bidding process, especially considering that the power disruption seems to have only affected the BFAR building,” she pointed out.

Singson, a former assistant prosecutor of the Office of the Ombudsman, said that while power outages can be unpredictable, the timing of this particular disruption raises questions about the transparency of the procurement process.

She said that it is crucial to ensure that there are adequate backup systems in place to prevent such disruptions from compromising the integrity of public procurement proceedings.

Furthermore, Singson noted, it is important to investigate whether there were any unusual circumstances or prior warnings about potential power issues in the BFAR building that could have led to the rescheduling of the bidding, the lady lawyer added.

The repeated postponements, lack of transparency, and alleged violations of procurement laws suggest that these may not be mere coincidences but rather intentional actions designed to favor certain bidders or to conceal irregularities, she added.